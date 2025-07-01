Pune, Jul 1 (PTI) A labourer was killed, and three others sustained injuries after a slab of an under-construction building collapsed on them in the Pune cantonment area on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

A slab from the second floor of the structure collapsed and fell on the victims around 1 pm, an official from the Lashkar police station said.

One person died, and three others were injured and rushed to a hospital, the official said.

The incident is being probed, he added.

