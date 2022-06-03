New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) The most prominent issues faced by citizens attempting to enrol under Direct Benefit Transfer schemes include lack of accessibility or proximity to enrolment points, and unavailability of officials and operators responsible for the enrolment, according to a new report.

Dvara Research, an independent, not-for-profit policy research institution, on Friday released its report on the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system called, 'The State of Exclusion'.

Application delays and documentation requirement-related problems are also among the prominent issues faced by citizens attempting to enrol under DBT schemes, the report by the institution's Social Protection Initiative mentioned.

Citizens enrolled under BDT schemes receive monetary benefits from the ministry or the state department or the implementing agency concerned directly into their bank accounts.

The DBT scheme, introduced in India in 2013, leverages the Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile architecture to identify citizens under a variety of social welfare schemes.

The report highlights the challenges citizens face in accessing their DBT payments under schemes like PM KISAN and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) among others.

The most prominent issues faced by citizens attempting to receive DBT into their bank accounts are payments being stopped without a notice or reason, missed instalments, and delay in the money being credited.

There is also a lack of clear communication to the citizens about reasons for any of these issues, the study said.

The most prominent issues faced by citizens attempting to withdraw DBT from their bank accounts are travelling long distances to withdraw cash, erratic functioning of cash-out points.

The institution analysed 1,017 complaints across various social protection programmes, including DBT schemes (261 complaints), MGNREGA (96 complaints), Public Distribution System (542 complaints), and Employees' Provident Fund (118 complaints).

