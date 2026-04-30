Earthquake in Ladakh: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 Hits Leh

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Leh, April 30: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Ladakh on Thursday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The epicentre was in Leh, and the tremor was recorded at 03:54:49 IST.

In a post on X, the NCS said, EQ of M: 4.1, On: 30/04/2026 03:54:49 IST, Lat: 36.722 N, Long: 74.456 E, Depth: 150 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh. The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 150 km, with the epicentre located at latitude 36.722 N and longitude 74.456 E. Earthquake in Sikkim: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 on Richter Scale Strikes Mangan, No Casualties Reported.

4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Leh

Earthquakes can occur anywhere between the Earth's surface and about 700 kilometres below the surface. For scientific purposes, this earthquake depth range of 0 - 700 km is divided into three zones: shallow, intermediate, and deep, as per USGS data. Earthquake in Japan: Quake Sets Off Brief Tsunami Alert, Raises Megaquake Advisory.

Shallow earthquakes are between 0 and 70 km deep; intermediate earthquakes, 70 - 300 km deep; and deep earthquakes, 300 - 700 km deep. In general, the term "deep-focus earthquakes" is applied to earthquakes deeper than 70 km, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) states.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)