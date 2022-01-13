Leh, Jan 13 (PTI) The Ladakh administration granted Rs 5 lakh each as ex-gratia to the kin of 14 soldiers who were killed in Operation Snow Leopard in Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Union territory, officials said on Thursday.

As many as 20 Army personnel were killed in the operation while fighting Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh on June 15.

According to four orders issued by the Home Department of Ladakh, kin of 14 soldiers who laid down their lives fighting Chinese aggression in Galwan Valley were given Rs five lakh each as ex-gratia.

According to the order, the relief was given to Bikumalla Santhoshi wife of Col Bikumalla Santosh, Jageshwari Bai mother of Sepoy Ganesh Ram, Minu Kumari, wife of Sepoy Aman Kumar, Baby Devi, wife of Sepoy Kundan Kumar, Mamta Orang, mother of Sepoy Rajesh Orang.

Ritee Devi, wife of Havildar Sunil Kumar, Kapra Hansda, mother of Sepoy Ganesh Hansda, Rumpa Roy, wife of Havaldar Bipul Roy, and Prakash Kaur, mother of Sepoy Gurtej Singh, were given the remuneration.

Manju Devi, mother of Sepoy Jai Kishore Singh, Laxmi Mani Soren, wife of Naib Subedar Nuduram Soren, Malati Pradhan, mother of Sepoy Chandrakanta Pradhan, Dharma Devi, mother of Sepoy Chandan Kumar, and Rehka Singh, wife of Naik Deepak Singh, were also given the relief, the order issued by Additional Secretary (Home Department) Tashi Dolma said.

