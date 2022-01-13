New Delhi, January 13: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rushed two teams to rescue passengers trapped after multiple bogies of the Guwahati-Bikaner Express (15633) derailed in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Thursday. According to initial reports 3 people were killed and 20 injured in the misphap.

The incident took place near Domohani (West Bengal), this evening. Soon after, NDRF Director General Atul Karwal directed the dispatch of two teams to rescue people.

Also Read | Meet the Jodhpur Youth BJP Activist Laxman Bhati.

"NDRF's two teams have been dispatched and will reach shortly," NDRF Director General told ANI. Some estimates suggest that as many as 12 coaches suffered damage when the derailment took place.

Indian Railways confirmed three deaths and injuries to 20 people in the accident. It said that the injured have been taken to Jalpaigudi District Hospital and New Moinagudi district hospital.

Also Read | Guwahati-Bikaner Express Derails Near Domohani in West Bengal.

The train that originated from Bikaner in Rajasthan was heading to Guwahati in Assam via Patna when the accident took place near Domohani in Jalpaiguri around 5 pm on Thursday.

The train was merely passing Jalpaiguri at the time of the incident. It is estimated that over 1,000 passengers were on board, including 308 who boarded the train from Bikaner. "Following a sudden jerk, several bogies overturned," a passenger told ANI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)