Leh (Ladakh) [India], October 21 (ANI): Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur met Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday.

According to a tweet by the office of Lt Governor, he requested the union minister to expedite special packages for the industries sector of Ladakh.

The two leaders also discussed freight policy along with the food processing and handloom sector. (ANI)

