Kargil, Mar 15 (PTI) The maiden recruitment drive for the Ladakh Police started here on Tuesday, with 400 candidates participating for constable executive posts on the first day, officials said.

The recruitment drive started at Khree Sultan Chow Sports Stadium, Bemathang Kargil under the supervision of Additional Director General Police (ADGP), Satish Khandare, an official spokesman said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 17-Year-Old Girl, Boyfriend Arrested for Killing Her Parents in Bijnor.

Over 12,000 candidates, including more than 7,500 from Kargil district, are participating for 266 posts of constable executive in different wings of the Union Territory cadre of Ladakh Police during the drive being conducted by the Ladakh Police Subordinate Recruitment Board from March 15 to March 24 in the district, the spokesperson said.

"The Ladakh Police is conducting the recruitment drive for the first time since its establishment (after reorganisation of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir which was bifurcated on August 5, 2019 into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh)," ADGP Khandare said.

Also Read | Hijab Row: Karnataka High Court's Verdict on Hijab Unconstitutional, Says Campus Front of India.

He said the candidates have given a positive response to the recruitment advertisement.

For the first time, the officer said the recruitment will be held with the assistance of digital technology for race and height measurements.

The ADGP said all the measures have been put in place for fair recruitment and in this regard, a recruitment committee has also been framed.

A total of 12,000 applications were received across Ladakh in which 7,500 applications were received from Kargil from both male and female candidates, he said.

Khandare said "the recruitment process will be free and fair and a surveillance team headed by Kargil Additional Superintendent of Police Iftikhar Choudhary has been set up."

Moreover, separate physical tests would be conducted for male and female candidates and all efforts are in place to select suitable candidates to strengthen people-friendly policing in the newly established Union Territory, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)