Leh, Dec 1 (PTI) Ladakh recorded one more COVID-19 related death and 12 new cases, taking the fatality figure to 117 and the infection count to 8,415, officials said, as life returned to normal here on Tuesday after eight days of self-imposed lockdown aimed at containing the spread of the contagion.

Shops and business establishments reopened in Leh town and adjoining areas after remaining closed since November 23 in response to a call for voluntary lockdown by Civil Society Group.

Though the group had extended the lockdown till December 6, the shopkeepers and transporters ignored the call and resumed their normal activities Tuesday morning.

The officials said one more COVID-patient died in Leh, taking the death toll in the district to 75, while the rest of the 42 deaths had taken place in Kargil district.

Of the 12 fresh cases, 11 persons tested positive in Leh and one in Kargil, they said.

The number of cured cases had reached 7,489 after 80 more patients recovered from the disease in Leh during the past 24 hours, the officials said, adding there are only 809 active cases in the region which included 697 in Leh and 112 in Kargil.

