Leh, Jul 2 (PTI) Ladakh recorded 17 new Covid cases, pushing the tally to 20,090, while 34 patients were discharged after being recovered, taking the overall recoveries to 19,626, officials said on Friday.

Out of the total cases, 10 were reported in Leh and seven in Kargil. While, a total of 3,663 sample reports in Ladakh, including 2,205 from Leh and 1,458 cases from Kargil, were found negative on Thursday, they added.

Of the total 34 recoveries, 26 patients in Leh and eight in Kargil were discharged, they said.

The number of active cases has come down to 262, of which 225 are in Leh and 37 are in Kargil district, the officials said.

No deaths have been reported for the past 12 days in Ladakh.

A total of 202 people have died due Covid in the union territory. The death toll in Kargil stands at 58 while the rest 144 patients have died in Leh district, they said.

