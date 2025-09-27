Leh (Ladakh) [India], September 27 (ANI): Restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remained in place in Leh on Saturday, following recent violence during protests demanding statehood for Ladakh.

According to the official order, assembly of five or more persons is banned in the district. No procession, rally or march is to be carried out without prior written approval.

Also Read | Bank Holiday Today? Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday, September 27? Check Details.

Security personnel have been deployed in the area.

On September 24, violence broke out in Leh during the protests, when the local BJP office was set on fire.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Multiple Development Projects Worth Over INR 60,000 Crore in Odisha's Jharsuguda Today.

Four people died in the clashes. Two days later, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act (NSA). He has been accused of "inciting violence".

Wangchuk's family has also confirmed his "arrest".

The activist has been pressing for Ladakh's inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which relates to the administration of tribal areas and advocates for the creation of autonomous district councils.

Earlier on Thursday, Wangchuk said that "he would be happy to be arrested" because it would make people aware of the issue.

"After violence, all the blame was put on Sonam Wangchuk. I also got information that a case under the Public Safety Act is being prepared against me, which would allow them to jail me for up to two years without trial or bail," Wangchuk told ANI.

"I would be happy to be arrested anytime because it will make people more aware, rather than me being outside the jail. People will see that the man who brought pride to the country is in jail and will understand how the country is governed. Perhaps, this will be the last series of my service to the country," he added.

The opposition slammed the BJP-led government over Wangchuk's arrest.

The Congress accused the centre of "mishandling" the situation in Ladakh, while AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that the arrest was "dictatorship at its peak". (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)