New Delhi, September 27: People are searching online to find out whether September 27, the fourth Saturday of the month, is a bank holiday or not. Many are wondering if banks will remain open or closed nationwide. The confusion comes amid the general perception that banks often stay closed on Saturdays. It’s important to check the RBI’s holiday calendar, especially for those planning to visit banks for pending financial work.

Some people might prefer to visit their respective bank’s branches to get their work done; hence, it is important to know if banks will be open this Saturday, September 27. So, if you are also curious to know whether September 27 is a bank holiday and whether banks are open or closed today (Saturday), then scroll below to know the truth. Bank Holidays in September 4th Week: Banks To Remain Closed for 4 Days, Know All Bank Holiday Dates.

Is September 27 a Bank Holiday? Know Whether Banks Will Remain Open or Closed Today

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe a public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. In addition to these, banks also remain closed for regional and national holidays. Accordingly, September 27 falls on the fourth Saturday, which means banks will remain closed across India, meaning it is a bank holiday.

Despite the day being a bank holiday, the digital banking services, such as internet banking, ATMs, and UPI, will continue to operate 24/7, ensuring that customers can complete their transactions even when physical branches are closed. RBI Urges Banks To Step Up Efforts To Identify and Return Unclaimed Deposits of Over INR 67,000 Crore to Rightful Owners.

It must be noted that banks will be closed in Tripura, Assam, and West Bengal on September 29. Apart from this, on September 30, banks will remain closed in Tripura, Odisha, Assam, Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand for Maha Ashtami/Durga Puja.

