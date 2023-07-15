Baramulla, Jul 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday hit out at political parties criticising the land to landless scheme, saying those misleading the people should give up this habit.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti had alleged that there are attempts to settle outsiders to change the Union Territory's demography under the garb of the scheme, while NC leader Omar abdullah had said only those who have been living in J-K before 2019 -- when the Centre abrogated article 370 of the Constitution -- should be included in the scheme.

"Is there even one eligible beneficiary in Baramulla district under the PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana) from outside? Those who mislead the people should give up this habit," Sinha said at a function here, around 54 kilometres away from Srinagar.

The land to landless scheme and a pucca house under the PMAY will unleash the full potential of thousands of families and will meet their basic needs, the Lt Governor said while talking about the scheme launched last month.

The government wants to see every person "get a sense of empowerment and I want to assure these families that a promising future awaits you", he said.

"Cronyism, an unethical nexus which had thrived in J-K for 70 years are being dismantled systematically. It has triggered panic among certain influential people and many vested interests are trying to disrupt J-K's growth but stringent action against the corrupt will continue," Sinha said.

Reiterating the commitment of the J-K administration to work for the socio-economic empowerment of all, the Lt Governor said, the marginalised section of society have the first right on government resources.

"Vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' has brought transformation in the lives of the underprivileged. We are working on a holistic and scalable strategy to harness the tremendous creative power of a large population," he said.

The Lt Governor also inaugurated various development projects for Baramulla district.

He commended the efforts of the district administration, members of panchayati raj institutions and civil society for taking Baramulla ahead on the path of peace and development.

"Baramulla is now moving towards becoming an inspirational district from an aspirational district. The district has made impressive strides towards socio-economic development in the last few years", Sinha said.

