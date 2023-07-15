Nuh, July 15: Two leopard cubs were rescued on Friday by the Wildlife Department from Haryana's Nuh district. According to officials, these cubs were discovered by some kids who had gone to the forest for cattle grazing. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) department Officer Rajesh Kumar said, "Some children had gone to the forest to graze their goats when they found these cubs. We will take them to the forest and try to reach their mother." Officials further informed that the cubs had been safely handed to the Wildlife Department. Leopard Attack in Karnataka: Minor Girl Dies After Being Attacked by Big Cat in Chamarajanagar; State Government Announces Rs 15 Lakh Compensation.

Earlier in July, a female leopard was found dead under suspicious conditions in the revenue area of Karaundi at Dheemarkheda forest area in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district. The body of the leopard was found late at night. The age of the big cat was said to be around 5 years. Upon getting the information about the matter, the forest department officials rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the matter. Leopard Cubs Found in Haryana Video: Minor Goatherd Brings Two Cubs Home From Jungle in Nuh, Recovered by Forest Officials.

Leopard Cubs Found in Haryana

#WATCH Haryana: Villagers found 2 leopard cubs in Haryana's Nuh district; the cubs were safely handed over to the Wildlife Department. Rajesh Kumar, DFO department officer: "Some children had gone to the forest to graze goats, and they found these cubs. We will take them to the… pic.twitter.com/W1Q7NFn2EM — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023

"The carcass of a female leopard was found in the revenue area of Karaundi Beat at Dheemarkheda (Pan Umaria) forest area late at night. Upon receiving information, the area has been searched with a dog squad team," Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Gajendra Chaturvedi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)