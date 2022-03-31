New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday launched a new "divyang-friendly" website of the Department of Justice, a one-stop platform for all digital initiatives of the Department, and said that any citizen can access complete information about proceedings, orders, cases and the live stream of hearings on the website.

"Implementing PM @NarendraModi Ji's vision to make Justice accessible to all, proud to launch the revamped website of the Department of Justice. With http://doj.gov.in any citizen can access complete information about proceedings, orders, cases and the Livestream of hearings," Rijiju tweeted.

"Designed from the user perspective, the website is divyang friendly and provides an inclusive platform to accommodate all sections of society," said a statement by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The new website is launched on the S3WaaS platform (Secure, Scalable and Sugamya Website as a Service). It leverages technology to generate secure websites using GIGW (Guidelines for Government Websites) compliant templates which are highly customizable and can seamlessly be deployed on a scalable software-defined infrastructure, said the statement.

"Using this platform, the website has now been made more user friendly, it can be easily edited and it is a move towards uniformity. Thereby, ensuring transparency, accessibility and seamless dissemination of information to the public and a large step towards doorstep delivery of services," said the statement.

Detailing the features of the new website, the statement said that it is interactive and gives better access to the "citizen-centric services".

"The live streaming of court proceedings of Hon'ble High Courts of Gujarat, Orissa, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Patna and Madhya Pradesh can be viewed here, the judgements and orders of Hon'ble High Courts can be easily accessed, case status can be checked using CNR number, traffic violations can be settled, near real-time data relating to judicial proceedings/decisions of all computerised district and subordinate courts of the country through NJDG can be accessed," said the statement.

All information related to eCourts Mission Mode Project, appointment of Judges, fast track Special Courts, Nyaya Bandhu, Gram Nyayalaya, DISHA scheme, tele law is made available here as the Ministry wishes to establish this portal as a single source of information related to all endeavours of the Department of Justice.

In future the Ministry intends to have digital town halls with senior officials, live chat bot for replies to FAQs, surveys and polls on various subjects to gauge the mood of the nation, dialogue forums for suggestions, feedback and grievances etc, said the statement. (ANI)

