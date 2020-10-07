New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): A group 510 law students from across the country have written a letter petition to Chief Justice of India SA Bobde seeking the Supreme Court's directions for immediate action against erring police personnel for their "irresponsible behaviour" in the handling of Hathras incident.

The letter petition said that the Supreme Court should give appropriate directions to all the States and Union Territories to utilize the unused amount in Nirbhaya funds, which was constituted in 2013, for ensuring the safety of women.

It said that the apex court should pass appropriate guidelines on the right of a person of family members on the dead body and the right to die with dignity.

It also sought directions that the Hathras matter be investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by a retired Judge of the Supreme Court, who will take strict action against the accused personnel.

We have to create an exceptional level of intolerance in our society for this most heinous crime of rape and in this process, the courts would have to play an exceptional role, the law students said in the letter petition addressed to the CJI.

"Rape is the most heinous and hated crime and has become a subject of daily reporting in newspapers and other media. Each and every day, in some city/town/village in India, several rapes are happening, the letter petition said.

All statistics point out that a girl is raped every 15 minutes in India and we as female law students, brothers, and as the future of the justice system have no other place but this court to share our fear and concern and seek redressal and assurance, it added. (ANI)

