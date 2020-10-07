New Delhi, October 7: Amid the Uttar Pradesh government's allegation of a "conspiracy" in the Hathras case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has released a video of his conversation with the victim's family during his visit there on Saturday.

In the purported conversation, Rahul Gandhi is heard saying to the victim's family that "don't be in fear and do not leave the village" and his sole objective in coming to the village was to ensure that the family is safe.

While the victim's family complained about the ill treatment meted out by the District Magistrate and how they were not allowed to see their daughter's body whose last rites were performed in the wee hours. Rahul Gandhi Calls PM Narendra Modi 'Coward', Says China Would've Been 'Thrown Out in 15 Mins' if Congress Was in Power (Watch Video).

A voice could be heard that "How could we know whose body they have burnt?"

Watch Video:

The Hathras incident has put the UP administration in the dock and the opposition particularly Congress is blaming the Chief Minister for messing up the incident to save himself.

Rahul Gandhi and his sister, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with three other party leaders, on Saturday visited the family of the 19-year-old Hathras girl who died after being allegedly gang-raped by upper-caste men.

The Congress has sought a probe in the incident by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court or High Court.

