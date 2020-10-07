Bollywood celebrities are extremely happy to hear the decision of the Bombay High court granting conditional bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. "Finally!!! She gets bail. #RHEACHAKRABORTY," filmmaker Anubhav Sinha tweeted. Actress Taapsee Pannu hoped Rhea's time in jail "has sufficed the egos of a lot of people out there who in the name of justice for Sushant fulfilled their personal/professional agendas". Rhea Chakraborty Granted Bail by Bombay High Court, Brother Showik Chakraborty to Remain in Custody

"Praying she doesn't become bitter towards the life she has ahead of her. Life is Unfair but at least it's not over as yet," she added. Actor Farhan Akhtar took a dig at the news anchors who reported against Rhea. "Any shrill anchors apologising for the hell they put #RheaChakraborty and her family through? Didn't think so. But watch them shift the goalpost now .. they're notorious for that," he wrote on Twitter. Rhea Chakraborty Is a Victim of Political Conspiracy, Says Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Bollywood Celebs Extend Support to Rhea Chakraborty

Farhan Akhtar

Any shrill anchors apologising for the hell they put #RheaChakraborty and her family through? Didn’t think so. But watch them shift the goalpost now .. they’re notorious for that. https://t.co/4VGkKNn1GR — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 7, 2020

Ali Fazal

Thank god! — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) October 7, 2020

Kanika Dhillon

Thanku! #BombayHC 4 restoring some dignity! N those who led d witch-hunt n media trial against @Tweet2Rhea #RheaChakraborthy let ur heads hang in shame.N remember as WE watched/enjoyed n gaveTRP’s 2 screaming anchors-spinning hysterical yarns-Ths innocent girl languished in JAIL! https://t.co/Jgg2BiA374 — Kanika Dhillon (@KanikaDhillon) October 7, 2020

Taapsee Pannu

Court says no basis for such Observation ! And that girls spent weeks in jail ! Slow claps for the custodians of culture and warriors of justice who got trashed by court. And our courts still know what dignity is 🙏🏼 https://t.co/7cO9egOr6b — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 7, 2020

Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta

Go get some rest girl. https://t.co/9t38rKWACV — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 7, 2020

Writer Kanika Dhillon tweeted: "Finally@Tweet2Rhea #RHEACHAKRABORTY gets Bail." Ali Fazal and Hansal Mehta, too, hailed the court's decision. "Thank God," Ali Fazal tweeted. " Go get some rest girl," Hansal Mehta wrote on Twitter. The Court granted bail of Rs one Lakh to Rhea, and for Rs 50,000 each to Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda. However, Justice Kotwal rejected the bail pleas by Showik Chakraborty and Abdul Basit Parihar.

