Guwahati, Jun 27 (PTI) Members of the Gauhati High Court Bar Association staged a sit-in demonstration on Tuesday in protest against the shifting of the high court from here to north Guwahati across the river Brahmaputra.

The functioning of the sessions court was affected as lawyers participated in the stir, though hearings were held in the high court, a court official said.

The lawyers of the Bar Association staged the demonstration outside the old high court building in Latasil area of the city.

President of the Gauhati High Court Bar Association Mridul Kumar Choudhury said that a notification was issued on May 23 which stated that the high court would be shifted to Rangamahal in north Guwahati.

'It came as a bolt from the blue as there was no complaint from either lawyers or litigants about any difficulty at the present premises”, he said. There is no public interest involved in the shifting of the premises from Guwahati to north Guwahati and the reason being given is that there is a need for expansion with the current premises not having sufficient space for the courts and the lawyers, Choudhury said.

The proposed site at north Guwahati can be reached from here by travelling for over 30 km through the Saraighat Bridge over the Brahmaputra.

'The only problem we sometimes face is that of parking which is a very minor issue and can be resolved . There was no demand from the lawyers for the shifting and we suspect that the step has been taken by some vested interests about which we know nothing', he added.

The old building of the Gauhati High Court was set up in 1960 and a new building was constructed ten years ago at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

'What will happen to these buildings now? What is the need for further expansion for a judicial city which will cost around Rs 1,000 crore when the state is already overburdened with heavy loans'? he questioned.

The lawyers will not allow the shifting of the Gauhati High Court to north Guwahati and will continue to protest against the move, Choudhury added.

