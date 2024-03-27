New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): In a significant reorganisation within India's security apparatus, the Centre has announced pivotal appointments in key agencies, giving charge of the new Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to distinguished IPS officer Sadanand Vasant Date, his batchmate Rajeev Kumar as chief of BPR&D and their one-year-old junior Piyush Anand as head of the NDRF.

Date, a 1990-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) office of Maharashtra cadre, has been appointed as the new Director General of the NIA for a tenure up to his superannuation on December 31, 2026, or until further orders as the incumbent chief of the anti-terror agency, Dinkar Gupta, will retire on March 31.

With an illustrious career marked by expertise in law enforcement, Date brings a wealth of experience to his new role. His appointment follows the retirement of the outgoing Director General, marking a seamless transition in leadership within the agency.

Meanwhile, Piyush Anand, a 1991-batch Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer, has been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Currently serving as the Special DG of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Anand's appointment comes amidst growing challenges in disaster management and response, highlighting the government's commitment to bolstering the nation's resilience against natural calamities.

He has been given the new charge for a period of two years from the date of joining the post or until further orders, as incumbent NDRF chief Atul Karwal will retire on March 31.

Simultaneously, Rajeev Kumar, an accomplished IPS officer from the Rajasthan cadre, has been appointed as the Director General of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D).

With a focus on enhancing research and development initiatives within the law enforcement sector, Rajeev Kumar's appointment reflects the government's emphasis on innovation and modernization in policing. He has been given the fresh charge for a tenure up to his superannuation on June 30, 2026, or until further orders as the present DG of the BPR&D Balaji Srivastava will retire on March 31.

These appointments underscore a strategic realignment in the leadership of crucial security agencies, aimed at enhancing efficiency, effectiveness, and coordination in safeguarding the nation's interests.

As the new appointees take charge, they are expected to bring fresh perspectives and proactive measures to address emerging security challenges, ensuring the continued safety and security of the country and its citizens. (ANI)

