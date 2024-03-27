Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 27 (ANI): Two Chinese nationals were arrested at Siddharthnagar's Kakrahwa post on the Indo-Nepal border after they were intercepted entering Uttar Pradesh illegally earlier yesterday.

The man was identified as Zhou Pulin, a native of Sichuan in China, while the woman was identified as Yuan Yuhan, a native of Chongqing in China.

The police also recovered two Chinese passports, a tourist visa for Nepal, mobile phones, two Chinese SIM cards and a total of nine cards of different types in two small bags.

According to an official press note, "Two Chinese nationals (one woman and one man) were arrested while entering India illegally on March 26, 2024. An FIR under Section 14(A) of the Foreigners Act 1946 was registered at the local police station after completing the legal proceedings and the accused were sent to the Honourable Court."'

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

