Jammu, June 15 (PTI) Leh-based 14 Corps known as 'Fire and Fury Corps' on Tuesday paid homage to Galwan martyrs on the first anniversary of the violent clashes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, a spokesperson of the Northern Command said.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in June last year, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

Fire and Fury Corps paid homage to the bravehearts on the first anniversary of the clash on Tuesday, the spokesperson said.

"In the face of unprecedented Chinese aggression, 20 Indian soldiers laid down their lives defending our land and inflicted heavy casualties on the PLA," he said.

In a solemn ceremony, 14 Corps Chief of Staff (CoS) Major General Akash Kaushik laid a wreath at the war memorial in Leh on the occasion.PTI AB

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)