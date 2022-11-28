Pilibhit (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) A man was injured after he was attacked by a leopard here on Monday, a forest official said.

Shambhu (60), a resident of Rahul Nagar Mazdoor Basti in the Hazra area, sustained minor injuries in the incident that occurred at around 10 am, Divisional Forest Officer of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve Naveen Khandelwal said.

Also Read | #IFFIAwards Vahid Mobasheri Received the Best Actor Award for the Film “No End” … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment, he said, adding forest officials have asked locals to remain cautious.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)