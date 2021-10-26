Jammu, Oct 26 (PTI) A leopard was caught by the wildlife department after it strayed into a village in the outskirts of Jammu on Tuesday, officials said.

The leopard ran into a trap laid by villagers of Bhalwal-Brahmana in Akhnoor to safeguard their maize crop from damage by wild animals, they said.

They said the villagers were surprised to see a leopard caught in one of their traps, and immediately informed the wildlife department.

A rescue team was rushed and the leopard was tranquilised before being shifted to Manda zoo, the officials said.

