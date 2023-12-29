Meerut, December 29: A leopard cub that had fallen into a dry well here was rescued by a forest department team, officials said on Friday. After a health check-up, the forest department personnel supervised its successful reunion with its mother on Thursday night, they said. The cub was found in the well located in a field in Mawana village on Wednesday afternoon. The forest department rescued the cub and took it to a safe place, Divisional Forest Officer Rajesh Kumar said. Leopard Cub Rescued By Wild Life Department in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur (Watch Video).

The department has also appealed to the residents of nearby villages to avoid visiting their fields at night as there is a possibility of leopard presence. According to the DFO, seminars are also being organised to make the local villagers aware of what precautions they need to take to avoid any encounter with leopards.

