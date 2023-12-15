Gondia, Dec 15 (PTI) A sub-adult leopard was rescued after it fell into a well on a farm in Maharashtra's Gondia district, a forest official said on Friday.

The animal fell into a well on a farm in Kavtha village in Arjuni Morgaon tehsil, and forest personnel from Navegaonbandh and the rapid response team were engaged in the rescue operation, assistant conservator of forest Sadashiv Awghan said.

A cage was lowered into the well, and the leopard was pulled out safely after an hour-long operation and released into the Navegaonbandh forest range, he said.

According to forest officials, the number of leopards has increased significantly in the Navegaonbandh range, and often, these animals stray near human settlements and attack cattle.

