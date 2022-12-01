Bengaluru, Dec 1 (PTI) Leopard scare gripped south Bengaluru region after the big cats were reportedly sighted.

The Forest Department swung into action ever since reports came in that the leopards were seen in Turahalli urban forest area within the Bengaluru metropolitan municipal corporation limits.

There were also reports of the big cats being captured on CCTV cameras.

According to the Deputy Conservator of Forest S S Ravishankar, people complained that a leopard was spotted in Turahalli forest area and the forest personnel were since then patrolling the region to catch the animal.

“The information we have is that there is one leopard, but people reported there are more than two. We are ascertaining the information and will give our report in a day or two,” Ravishankar told PTI.

He said there is a possibility of a leopard is straying with her cubs in the Turahalli forest area.

The officer confirmed an incident of calf-killing in Somapura near Turahalli forest.

To a question, he said the leopard might have strayed from the Bannerghatta reserve forest which is six km from Turahalli forest.

