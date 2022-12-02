The number of leopard sightings and attacks has gone up so much in recent times. In a shocking incident, a leopard attacked a sleeping German Shepherd dog at a residential compound in Pune. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed on the premise. In the video, the dog first tries to escape, but as soon as the leopard pounced upon it, the courageous dog breed fights back. Unable to overpower the dog, the big cat then escapes into the darkness. Leopard Pounces on Dog, Drags It Away in Karnataka’s Srinivaspur Village, Spine-Chilling Video Goes Viral.

Leopard Attack in Pune:

