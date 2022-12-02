Mysuru, December 2: A 23-year-old college student was killed in a leopard attack at S Kebbehundi village in T Narasipura taluk, Mysuru district on Thursday evening. The deceased has been identified as Meghana, a final-year BCom student of the government college in T Narsipur. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. when Meghana ventured out of her house towards the agricultural farm. She was dragged for about 200 meters by the leopard which left her and disappeared in the thickets.

TOI reported that, she was immediately taken to the T Narasipur taluk hospital where she succumbed to injuries. Villagers said the leopard was sighted thrice in the last few days. A cage was kept to trap it, but it remains elusive. Viral Video: Leopard Enters Residential Building in Kalyan's Chinchpada Area

Villagers staged a flash protest near T Narasipur government hospital, on Thursday night and shouted slogans against the authorities for not rescuing the leopard. Leopard Attack in Mumbai: Toddler Attacked, Killed by Big Cat in Forest Area of Aarey Colony

T Narasipur MLA Ashwin Kumar visited the spot and tried to pacify the villagers. The villagers demanded Mysuru DC to visit the spot.

This is the second such incident in a month which involves leopard attacking a student in the T Narasipura taluk. On November 1, another student was killed by a leopard in MH Hundi village which is just 4km from the S Kabbehundi village.

