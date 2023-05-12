Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 12 (ANI): Reacting to Janata Dal (Secular) national spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed's remark that they have already decided which party to support in forming the government in Karnataka, state Congress president DK Shivakumar on Friday said 'let them take their own call.'

Talking to ANI, Shivakumar said he does not know what JD(S) has decided and added that it's their internal party matter so let them take their own call.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Police Constable Silts Wife With Knife Throat After Quarrel Over Family Issues in Gautami Nagar, Accused on Run.

"I do not know about JD(S), it's their party, their internal decision. Let them take their own call in the interest of their party or national leadership. I do not want to get involved in that or comment about it. Their leaders have also travelled the length and breadth of Karnataka. Maybe they believe that they have a chance in the state. Let the people decide", the Congress chief said.

On exit poll results, Shivakumar said that the exit polls have their own theory and all of them change or come out differently.

Also Read | Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino as New Twitter CEO.

"Exit polls have their own theory. All may change or come out differently. I don't go by those samples. My sample size is very high and in that, I believe we will have a comfortable majority", Shivakumar said.

The Congress further said, "I don't have any backup plan, my only plan is that the Congress party will come to power in Karnataka."

Earlier today, the Janata Dal (Secular) national spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed said that they have already decided which party they would support in forming the government after the results are declared.

Speaking to ANI, Ahmed said, "We have already decided with whom we are going to form the government. We will announce it to the public when the appropriate time comes."

JD(S) spokesperson mentioned that they have certain programs for the betterment of people of the Karnataka. He said that they know who is capable of working for issues such as women empowerment, farmers, education, employment and much more.

Congress is expected to have a clear edge in Karnataka in the assembly elections held on Wednesday with four exit polls giving it a full majority and some predicting a hung assembly with an advantage to the party.

A few exit polls also said that BJP is ahead in the sweepstakes to form the government.

According to India Today-Axis My India exit poll, Congress is poised to win a comfortable majority with 122-140 seats, BJP will get 62-80 seats, JD(S) 20-25 and others 0-3 seats.

A party needs 113 seats for a majority in the 224-member Karnataka assembly.

The voting for the assembly elections ended on Wednesday with a 69.95 voter turnout. The counting of the votes will be held on May 13. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)