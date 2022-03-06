Srinagar, Mar 6 (PTI) Security forces on Sunday arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

He was spotted during a naka checking near Shuhama Nagbal. He tried to flee after seeing the security forces team, but his attempt was foiled and he was apprehended tactfully, a police spokesman said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Interact With Beneficiaries of Jan Aushadhi Yojana on March 7.

He identified the arrested as Mohammad Altaf Wani, a resident of Keegam in Shopian.

Incriminating material was recovered from his possession, the spokesman said, adding that he was a militant of the LeT.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi’s Pune Visit: People Made to Remove Black Masks, Socks, Clothing at MIT College Venue.

A case has been registered and investigation taken up, the spokesman said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)