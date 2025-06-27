New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved a proposal concerning the linking and re-distribution of police stations to hospitals across the national capital for handling Medico Legal Cases (MLCs) and conducting post mortem examinations, Raj Niwas officials on Friday said.

This initiative is designed to ensure quicker, more efficient medical and forensic support to victims involved in cases such as rape, road accidents and other emergencies requiring immediate medico-legal intervention, they said.

The approval follows an extensive review and collaboration between Delhi Police, the Home Department and the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Delhi government, an official said.

The process began with Delhi Police submitting a consolidated list of police stations along with their corresponding designated hospitals as well as alternative hospitals.

The Health and Family Welfare Department formulated a comprehensive proposal addressing the current needs and challenges in medico-legal case management, he added.

A committee was formed under the Health and Family Welfare Department to analyse and recommend an optimal linkage between police stations and hospitals, aiming to eliminate delays in providing urgent medical treatment and facilitating the medico-legal examination of victims, the official said.

The committee's recommendations were then thoroughly examined by the Home Department in consultation with both Delhi Police and Health officials to ensure feasibility and effectiveness.

Following this, the draft notification outlining the re-distribution was vetted by the Delhi government's Law Department, which reviewed and suggested necessary amendments to align it with legal provisions.

This re-distribution is being implemented under Section 194(3) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS Act), 2023 and will serve to better align police stations with hospitals equipped to manage medico-legal cases and conduct post-mortem examinations, the official said.

