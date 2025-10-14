Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 14 (ANI): Ahead of Diwali, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha encouraged the people to buy Swadeshi products and purchase items from self-help groups and local artisans in J-K Police's Diwali Mela event on Tuesday.

"Let us boost our local economy, empower local entrepreneurs, increase employment and strengthen the overall economic position of UT of Jammu Kashmir," said Sinha.

During the event, the Lieutenant Governor of the union territory emphasised that on the occasion of Diwali, 'Vocal for Local' should be the mission to boost self-reliance and national pride.

"All the families should buy handicrafts, handloom and other traditional products as a gift for Diwali. This will instil patriotism among people and support small businesses," added Sinha.

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, inaugurated the J-K Police's Diwali Mela -2025, which was held at Gulshan Ground, Jammu. This Mela was organised by Jammu and Kashmir Police, in collaboration with the Police Wives Welfare Association (PWWA), and featured a wide range of attractions for the people.

These items included food and shopping stalls, public awareness programmes, career counselling and educational stalls, a live magic show, a police band display, a laser show and fireworks.

Several dignitaries, including DGP Nalin Prabhat, ADGP Headquarters Anand Jain, and ADGP Armed Bhim Sen Tuti, attended the inaugural ceremony. Also present were Ramesh Kumar, the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, along with serving and retired officials from the police and civil administration. Members of the Police Wives Welfare Association and a significant number of citizens were also in attendance.

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that inclusion is the key to prosperity, and the government's efforts are focused on ensuring all members of society participate in Jammu and Kashmir's developmental journey. He said this while delivering an address on the 45th Foundation Day of the J&K Samaj Kalyan Kendra's School for the Hearing Impaired in Jammu on Monday.

Additionally, LG also called for the implementation of inclusive rehabilitation measures and emphasised the importance of ensuring equal opportunities in education and employment for empowerment and a dignified life for people with special abilities. (ANI)

