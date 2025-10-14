New Delhi, October 14: Travellers on India’s National Highways now have a unique way to earn FASTag rewards by contributing to cleanliness. Did you know you could earn INR 1,000 by travelling on India’s National Highways? The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a new initiative called "Clean Toilet Picture Challenge" to encourage cleaner roadside facilities at Toll Plazas along the National Highway.

As part of the government’s new "Special Campaign 5.0" initiative, NHAI is motivating travellers to report unhygienic toilets at toll plazas. The initiative urges highway users to identify and report unclean restroom facilities along national highways. In return, participants can receive rewards to promote cleaner and hygienic amenities for everyone on the highway. Mini Countryman JCW All4 Price, Specifications and Features, Know All About New Compact SUV Launched by Mini in India.

How FASTag Users Can Make INR 1,000 by Reporting Dirty Public Toilets

The programme allows all National Highway travellers to report unhygienic public toilets by submitting geo-tagged photos through the latest version of "Rajmargyatra" app. Users will have to provide their name, location, vehicle registration number (VRN), and mobile number while reporting. Each VRN that submits a valid report will be eligible for a reward of INR 1,000. It will be credited as a FASTag recharge to the registered vehicle linked to the VRN. Each VRN can receive the reward only once throughout the duration of the scheme. As per a press release of PIB India, the clean toilet picture challenge initiative will continue till October 31, 2025, on all National Highways across the country. Xiaomi SU7 Crash in China: Driver Dead After Electric Sedan Catches Fire Following Reported Power Failure Blocking Doors; Video Surfaces.

The initiative applies exclusively to toilets built, managed, or maintained by the NHAI. Facilities like toilets at fuel stations, roadside dhabas, or other public places are not under NHAI authority, so they are not eligible. Each National Highway toilet can earn a reward only once per day, regardless of the number of reports. Only the first valid, clear, geo-tagged, and time-stamped image submitted at the RajmargYatra App will qualify. PIB India noted, "Any manipulated, duplicate, or previously reported images will be rejected. Entries shall be verified through Al-assisted screening and manual validation, wherever necessary."

