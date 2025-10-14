Rampur, October 14: Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Tuesday expressed apprehension over accepting Y-level security following his release from Sitapur jail, and demanded a written assurance from the government on what kind of security is being provided to him. "I have not gotten any information on this. I also told the constable that until I get written assurance that I have been given security, I will not be able to accept it", Khan told ANI here.

Claiming that he cannot trust the authenticity of the assigned security, the SP leader said, "My circumstances have taught me atleast this much, that there have been illegal capture of government land which the government has removed...allotment of land was done by the government but I was the one who got 21 years of jail, 36 lakh fine. How can I take security until I have written assurance on who has given security? How can I trust that the khaki wearing, weapons-clad people are of the Uttar Pradesh government?" Akhilesh Yadav to Meet SP Veteran Azam Khan in Rampur Amid Rumours of Latter’s Party Switch.

The SP leader further claimed that he is currently facing financial difficulties after being slapped with a Rs 36 lakh fine and is not able to provide a vehicle for the assigned security. "Another thing is that I do not have a good financial situation that I can arrange a vehicle for my security, so I have also said that if you are giving security then I do not have a vehicle. There is a provision in Y security that one can be provided with vehicle, petrol, everything, which has not been done to me," he said.

"Earlier, some media reports were talking, and discussions in government that when I first got Y level security then I was not convicted, but now that I am convicted with 21 years of imprisonment and 36 lakh fine and multiple cases are there...How can I believe that these people will not be taken back if I do not have assurance and surety of them staying?" he added. SP leader Azam Khan is out on bail following a 23-month-long stint in Sitapur jail after Allahabad High Court granted the former Uttar Pradesh minister bail in the Quality Bar land case. Khan's advocate, Mohammad Khalid, has earlier expressed that there is a possibility of his client being released soon since there are no pending cases against him.

"So, there's no pending case that would keep him in jail. As of today, bail has been granted in all the cases. This process may take two to three days. As of now, there are no other pending cases...," said Khalid. Earlier on October 8, SP leader and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav visited Khan's residence. Posting on his X about the meeting, Akhilesh Yadav wrote, "What can one say of that tale of the meeting, where only emotions spoke in silence." Azam Khan Released From Sitapur Jail After Being Behind Bars for Nearly 23 Months, Video of His Release Emerges.

He added in the post, "I am here to meet him, as I was unable to meet him in jail. I inquired about his health and well-being. Azam Khan is a very senior leader of the party. His roots are very deep in the party, and his guidance has always been with us. This is a big fight, and we will fight for justice and for his well-being".

