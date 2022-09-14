New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has ordered disciplinary proceedings against five Delhi Police personnel including two SHOs following serious lapses and misconduct in discharge of duty while attending a PCR complaint in 2018, an official said on Wednesday.

The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) after thorough examination of the matter has recommended appropriate action against the police personnel.

The officials against whose proceedings will be initiated include one Assistant Sub Inspector and two Sub Inspectors.

The said police personnel in their deposition before PCA have themselves accepted their lapses and misconduct, the official noted.

On December 8, 2018, victim Musa was physically assaulted by two persons Farid and Shaan Ali with kicks and fist blows. He had succumbed to the injuries on December 30, 2018.

"A complaint by Asma Bibi (Musa's sister) filed at the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) on January 15, 2019, detailed that the PCR call made by her son Hasrat went unaddressed by the IO, who neither got a medical examination of the victim done nor did he take any action against the accused persons," the official said.

"The police did not conduct any inquiry or register any FIR or investigate the matter, nor did it file any charge sheet with regard to an injury in the stomach with a sharp edged object and the subsequent death of the victim due to this injury. There was total inaction on part of the police officials who dealt with this matter," he added.

The MLC report had stated that the patient had been brought in with “self inflicted injury at 4.30 PM on 15.12.2018 as stated by patient himself”.

The PCA after thorough examination of the matter recommended appropriate action against the police personnel.

"The LG in his order has stated ‘recommendation of Police Complaints Authority is accepted. Delhi Police be directed to initiate appropriate disciplinary proceedings against the delinquent police personnel, as per rules'," the official said.

