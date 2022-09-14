Mangaluru, September 14: The organs of a 16-year-old boy were retrieved and successfully sent to various recipients by a private hospital here on Wednesday. A PU student who was critically injured after falling from a city bus a week ago and was under treatment at the hospital here was declared brain dead on Tuesday. His grieving parents had decided to donate his organs to needy patients.

Yashraj, son of Tyagaraj and Mamatha, residents of Mastikatte in Ullal fell off a city bus on September 7. He was a first year PU student of computer science. He was travelling in the bus from Ullal Masthikatte NH66 when he got thrown out of it and suffered critical head injuries. Organs Donated From COVID-19 Positive Fatalities Are Safe, Says Study.

He was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. However, his condition did not improve even after a week's treatment and he was declared brain dead Tuesday afternoon. As parents of the boy expressed their willingness, his liver, kidneys and cornea were retrieved to be transplanted.

The procedure of organ transplantation was carried out by 'Jeevasarthakate' that has been constituted by the Karnataka government for a sustained deceased donor (cadaver) transplantation programme in the state.

The doctors said the family of donor plays an integral part in organ transplant. Awareness about the benefit of organ transplant needs to be spread to the general public, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)