Jammu, Oct 28 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday visited government medical college hospital here to enquire about the condition of those injured in accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district in which 11 people were killed and 14 others injured, officials said.

Sinha directed the health administration to provide best treatment to them for early recovery, they said.

Eleven passengers travelling in a mini bus were killed and 14 others injured when the vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge on the Batote-Kishtwar highway in Doda district on Thursday, the officials said.

The mini bus was on its way from Thathri to Doda, they said.

