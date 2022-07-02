New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to another day of overcast skies on Saturday, as light rain and thundershowers are expected during the day, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature in the city settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal, and the relative humidity was 92 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD bulletin said.

With light to moderate rains in the last two days, water-logging was also reported in several parts of the city.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the satisfactory (71) category around 9 am, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

