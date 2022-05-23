Rain accompanied by thundershowers lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Monday (May 23, 2022) early morning with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more showers during the day. In a weather update, the Met department said that dust storms and thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 50-80 km/h are "very likely" to continue over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas for the next few hours. Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were affected due to the bad weather.

Check Tweets:

Cannot believe i got out of bed at 5.45 on a Monday morning just to listen to the sweet sounds of thunder, high speed winds, rain smashing window panes, and the gamlas on my rooftop falling over... #delhiweather #DelhiRains — Ch Jack Ryan (@Ch_JackRyan) May 23, 2022

So I captured a shot as a lightning strike was about to hit and I got this.#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/GGkR7IzUNH — 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗶𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻 🍜 (@ClandestineDee) May 23, 2022

I woke up to this, super scary thunderstorm and the actual noise level is 100x #DelhiRains Seems like wind will sweep away everything including us…!! pic.twitter.com/do9QAZH2t2 — Hemu Aggarwal (@HemuAggarwal3) May 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)