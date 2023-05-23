Patna, May 23 (PTI) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday expressed grief over the deaths of six people in lightning strikes in different parts of Bihar.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, three people were killed in Darbhanga district, two persons in Begusarai and one person in Vaishali.

An ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh was announced for next of the kin of each deceased.

Kumar urged the people to avoid going out during inclement weather.

