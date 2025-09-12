Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], September 12 (ANI): On the concluding day of the Autumn Session, the Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Thomas A Sangma, announced the unopposed election of Limison D Sangma, MLA from Raksamgre, as the new Deputy Speaker of the Assembly.

The election followed the recent resignation of Timothy D Shira. With the opposition opting not to field a candidate, Limison D Sangma was unanimously elected to the post.

Expressing his gratitude, Limison D Sangma thanked both the ruling and opposition parties for their confidence in him.

"I believe the opposition did not put up a candidate because they trust me. I am very grateful to my party colleagues as well as the opposition for unanimously electing me to this post," he said.

Limison D Sangma underscored the importance of impartiality in his new role and pledged to conduct Assembly proceedings with fairness.

"Being elected to this post, I will have to always remain neutral. Whether members are from the ruling party or the opposition, I must do justice to both sides and ensure fairness in the House," he stated.

He also emphasised his commitment to strengthening the effectiveness of the Assembly and ensuring productive deliberations.

"It is the members who ultimately shape the productivity of the sessions, but I will do my best to maintain neutrality and ensure smooth conduct of the proceedings," he added.

Acknowledging the need to balance his responsibilities, Limison D Sangma assured that he would continue to remain attentive to the needs of his constituency.

"I will balance my responsibilities as Deputy Speaker and as a representative of Raksamgre. Whenever required in the Assembly, I will fulfil my duties here, and at the same time, I will continue to serve my constituency," he affirmed.

Looking ahead, he expressed his vision for modernisation within the Assembly.

"We will try to introduce new ideas and technologies wherever possible, working closely with our Hon'ble Speaker to strengthen democratic practices and enhance public engagement," he said.

In his closing remarks, Limison D Sangma reiterated his gratitude and reaffirmed his commitment to uphold the dignity of the office.

"I am deeply thankful to my party and to the opposition for reposing faith in me. I will strive to uphold the dignity of this position with neutrality and fairness," he stated. (ANI)

