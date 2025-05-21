Gaya Ji (Bihar), May 21 (PTI) A huge quantity of sealed liquor bottles was recovered from the SSP office premises in Gaya Ji district in dry Bihar, and two policemen were initially detained in this connection, but later released, following a detailed examination by breath analysers, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

The Gaya Ji SSP has also constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the recovery of sealed liquor bottles from the premises of his office.

The sale and consumption of alcohol were banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.

“Acting on a tip-off, Exide Department sleuths and the local police visited the premises of my office on Tuesday and found a huge quantity of liquor bottles concealed in two or three cartons. A portion of the boundary wall of the campus was also found damaged. A SIT has been formed to probe the matter," Gaya Ji SSP Amit Kumar told PTI.

On seeing the Excise Department officials, two policemen, who were there inside the office, tried to flee, but they were overpowered, the SSP said.

The investigation is underway to find out how liquor bottles reached the campus and who delivered these bottles, he said.

The two policemen were released after a detailed examination and completion of certain formalities, the SSP said, adding, the two had undergone tests by breath analysers, and the results came negative.

