Mathura, Jan 23 (PTI) More than 6,600 litres of liquor worth Rs 32 lakh was seized on Sunday from a truck near Bajna on National Highway-2 falling under Highway Police Station, officials said.

“Police have recovered 550 boxes containing a variety of liquor being brought from Delhi,” Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Samajwadi Party Complains to Poll Panel About Violation of Code of Conduct, COVID-19 Norms by BJP Leaders in UP.

According to police, the seizure was made during a joint operation of the Highway Police Station and Special Operations Group.

The liquor was being smuggled in the container truck to Agra, police said.

Also Read | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Says '1,000 Youth Will Be Imparted Training in Adventure Sports Every Year'.

The driver of the truck -- 32-year-old Jogendra Singh from Jammu -- has been sent to judicial custody, they said. PTI COR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)