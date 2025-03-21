New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav on Friday accused the Centre of waiving off loans worth Rs 16 lakh crore of industrialists but refusing to grant loan waivers to farmers saying they will be a heavy burden on the exchequer.

Initiating the debate on demands for grants of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ministry in Lok Sabha, the Azamgarh MP said the Budget allocation is very disappointing where 2.7 pc share of the entire Budget has been allocated to this ministry.

"They give sermons and lectures about farmers but have hatred for farmers in their hearts. During this government's tenure, loans worth Rs 16 lakh crore given to industrialists have been waived off by different banks while the government is silent on loan waivers for farmers…

"Misleading farmers that loan waiver will be a heavy burden on exchequer. It will not cost much," he said.

Yadav claimed that farmers are feeling helpless today and are forced to take up jobs as labourers and rickshaw pullers in cities, abandoning farming.

He alleged that during the BJP's ten-year tenure, several farmers have committed suicide so far.

"Three draconian laws were introduced, entire opposition was saying they are black laws. Farmers braved different weather for months, held protests and 750 farmers were martyred… not a single family of those farmers has received compensation," he said.

Congress MP Jai Prakash said farmers were beaten with sticks, resembling the British rule when they organised protests.

"Over 700 farmers died during protests and if you still want to introduce those farm laws, we will oppose it. Do not issue such 'black warrants' which are just weakening farmers," he said.

The Hisar MP said while prices of petrol and other items have skyrocketed during recent years in the name of inflation, the prices of crops have not risen to the same extent.

