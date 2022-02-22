New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) The Delhi Minorities Commission has issued a restraining order on the forest department after residents of Sangam Vihar in south Delhi claimed they are being asked to pay Rs 10 to enter a graveyard inside the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary.

While forest officials did not comment on the issue, a source said the entry fee had been imposed in September last year to regulate movement of people in the sanctuary and minimise disturbance to wildlife.

"The entry fee is for the sanctuary and not the graveyard," the source said.

The graveyard is located near the wildlife sanctuary's boundary with Sangam Vihar, which is the largest unauthorised colony in Asia.

According to Dula Khan, the general secretary of the Sangam Vihar Qabristan Committee, the graveyard measures around five hectares and is more than 35 years old. Authorities in the past had allowed people to visit it, despite it being on forest land, he said.

"This is the first time that the people from Sangam Vihar and nearby areas are being asked to pay Rs 10 to enter the graveyard," he claimed.

The minorities commission in its order to the forest department said that a complaint has been filed by the Sangam Vihar Qabristan Committee, saying the graveyard is situated inside the Asola Wildlife Sanctuary, New Delhi, and people are using it for burial purpose for more than 35 years.

"For more than six months, an entry charge of Rs 10 per person is being charged in the shape of sanctuary entrance permit by the Department of Forest and Wildlife even from the people who are visiting the qabristan for the purpose of burial and last rites of the deceased."

According to the deputy conservator of forest concerned, an entry fee of Rs 10 is being charged as per the provisions of the Delhi Wildlife Protection Rules, 1973, the order stated.

"As per the notification (Delhi Wildlife Protection Rules), a fee can be charged only for the purpose of tourism and transaction of lawful business with any person residing in the sanctuary only,” the panel noted.

It said the people visiting the graveyard for the purpose of "burial and last rites of their loved one do not fall in the two categories mentioned in the said notification”.

"Till the time a decision is taken on the representation made by the Sangam Vihar Qabristan Committee for not charging entrance fee, Deputy Conservator of Forest, South Forest Division, is hereby restrained from charging entrance fee from the people visiting Sangam Vihar Qabristan for the purpose of burial and performing rites of their loved ones as per rituals," it said.

The panel said to "keep a check on the entry and to avoid any trespass into the sanctuary", an entry pass can be issued without any charge for two to three hours to those visiting the graveyard.

The Sangam Vihar Qabristan Committee has also been directed to ensure that people enter the graveyard strictly on the basis of an entrance pass issued by the DCF, South Division.

Terming it a "very sensitive" issue, panel Chairman Zakir Khan said the commission had summoned DCF, South Division, in connection with the matter on February 17.

Asked what if the forest department does not comply with the order, Khan saud the panel holds the power of a civil court. If the forest dept wants a stay, they will have to move high court, he said.

"When people lose their loved ones, they are already going through a lot. In such circumstances, asking them to pay Rs 10 to enter qabristan is uncalled for,” he said.

"The entry fee should be withdrawn. We have told the forest department that action can be taken against people if they enter areas other than the graveyard," Khan added.

The forest department has also forwarded the Sangam Vihar Qabristan Committee's representation seeking withdrawal of the entry fee to the minister concerned, he said.

The commission will hear the matter again on May 10.

