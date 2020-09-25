Kondagaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 25 (ANI): A mob of locals allegedly vandalised houses of Christian families living in five villages in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district.

Tensions peaked in Karkabeda, Singhanpuri, Tiliyabeda , Silati and Jondrabeda villages after the incident, following which police force had to be deployed to restore peace.

Also Read | Apple iOS 14 Update Addresses Setting Bug for Default Browser: Report.

Speaking about the incident, Inspector General (IG) of Police, Bastar, P Sundarraj said that the tribals of the area have problems with the Christian converts not following locals rituals and customs.

"In five villages of Kondagaon District namely Karkabeda, Singhanpuri, Tiliyabeda , Silati and Jondrabeda there are few families who follow Christianity since last five to six years. The tribal community in these villages have a problem with those families not following local customs and festivals. This situation has led to some tension in these villages," Sundarraj said.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Tejashwi Yadav Not Acceptable as Leader, ‘Mahagathbandhan’ Will Break Before Polls, Says Ram Kripal Yadav.

He further said that the situation is presently under control and assured that legal action would be taken against those found guilty.

"Police would take all necessary legal action to maintain peace and order in the area. Presently situation is peaceful and police force is deployed to prevent any untoward incident," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)