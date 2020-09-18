New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 6 pm, the fourth time on Friday, following ruckus by the Opposition over certain remarks by BJP members.

The ruckus happened during the introduction of the Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Wax Statue Made by Asansol-Based Artist Sukanto Roy Is a Lovely Tribute to the Late Actor (View Pics).

After speaking for sometime, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that her deputy Anurag Singh Thakur will talk about PM-CARES Fund.

Opposition members raised concerns about the fund and while speaking, Thakur alleged that the Congress had misused the PM Relief Fund.

Also Read | Moto E7 Plus to Be Launched in India on September 23, 2020, Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch.

His remarks triggered protests from Congress members. Later, Congress members walked out of the House.

Speaker Om Birla warned members against standing up and speaking, saying that then they would be suspended from the House.

Trinamool Congress member Kalyan Banerjee protested against certain remarks by BJP member Locket Chatterjee.

As the ruckus continued, Birla adjourned the proceedings for 30 minutes till 4.20 pm. After the House reassembled, there was uproar again and the Speaker adjourned it till 5 pm.

As soon as the House assembled at 5:30 pm, Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, requested the protesting members to sit in their places for their own safety as well as for the safety of others in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Agrawal also sought cooperation from them and made a plea to them to allow the House to function. PTI RAM KR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)