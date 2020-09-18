Asansol (West Bengal) [India], September 18 (ANI): A sculptor from Asansol in West Bengal created a wax statue of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as a tribute at his museum.

Sukanto Roy, the sculptor, said he admired Rajput and has made the statue in memory of the actor.

Also Read | Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s Resignation: President Kovind Accepts Harsimrat’s Resignation from Union Council of Ministers, Narendra Singh Tomar Assigned Her Portfolio.

Roy has also created the wax statue of other famous personalities including actor Amitabh Bachchan and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli at his museum.

He said, "I liked him (Rajput) a lot. It is unfortunate that he passed away. In his memory, I have made this statue for my museum."

Also Read | Facebook, Instagram Down: Users Face Error Message, Complain About Outage on Twitter.

"However, if Sushant's family requests for his statue, I will make a new one," the sculptor remarked.

People were seen visiting the museum and taking pictures with the wax statue.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)