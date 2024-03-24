Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 24 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended an organisational meeting at Dharmanagar ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

The meeting was held to strategize on the poll campaign of East Tripura ST Parliamentary Constituency Candidate Kriti Singh Debbarma.

"We had only dreamt of trains coming here. Our dream was fulfilled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He started the Act East Policy. Now we take the train to come here. When I send photos to my children, I feel proud. Now Vande Bharat will start here. PM Modi fulfils whatever he promises. All his schemes will reach 100 per cent saturation point," Saha said in his address in Dharmanagar.

"The opposition does not understand the HIRA model. We have the third strongest internet in Tripura...One of the best things about the double engine government is that we get whatever we ask for," the Chief Minister added.

In this meeting, East Tripura candidate Kriti Singh Debbarma, state BJP Party president Rajib Bhattacharya, Pradesh General Secretary Amit Rakshit were present alomg with other party leaders.

The Chief Minister along with BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya also held a meeting with the office bearers of 12 mandals of Dhalai and Khowai districts at Ambasa Town Hall on Sunday, in support of Kriti Singh Debbarma.

"Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Hon'ble Chief Minister Prof. @DrManikSaha2and Provincial President Shri @Rajib4BJP participated in an election preparation meeting with the office bearers of 12 mandals of Dhalai and Khowai districts today at Ambasa Town Hall in support of the candidate of East Tripura Constituency Maharani Kriti Singh Debvarma. Hon'ble Minister of the State and Convener of Election Management Committee of East Tripura Constituency Mr. Tinku Roy, Hon'ble Minister Mr. Bikash Debbarma, along with state office bearers and MLAs were present," BJP Tripura said in a post on 'X'. (ANI)

