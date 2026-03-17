New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): The suspension of eight Opposition MPs is expected to be revoked on Tuesday following a consensus reached in a meeting convened under the chairmanship of Speaker Om Birla, sources said.

The MPs include Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, Dean Kuriakose, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, B Manickam Tagore, Dr. Prashant Yadaorao Padole, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, and S. Venkatesan, who were suspended earlier on a motion moved by the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju.

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The eight opposition members were suspended from Lok Sabha for the remainder of the budget session on February 4 for violating rules and "throwing papers on the chair" following uproar in the House over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's insistence on mentioning a specific reference about the border tensions with China in eastern Ladakh in 2020.

Sources said that in today's meeting with Leaders of Parties in the Lok Sabha, members agreed to uphold the dignity and established traditions of Parliament. It was collectively decided that no Member from either side shall approach the opposite side in the Well of the House, tear papers and throw them towards the Chair, or climb on the officials' table inside the House.

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A reaffirmation was also made that all Members would adhere to established parliamentary decorum and traditions, and that both sides would ensure such incidents are not repeated, the sources said.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued a bulletin reminding Members about the maintenance of decorum within the Parliament Estate. The bulletin draws attention to Direction 124A(2)(iii) of the Directions by the Speaker, which prohibits certain activities within the Parliament House Estate to keep the area and passages free and accessible for Members of Parliament.

The advisory also highlights that the direction specifically prohibits the carrying of firearms, banners, placards, lathis, spears, swords, sticks, and brickbats within the Parliament Estate. Members have been repeatedly advised not to bring or display posters, placards, or banners inside Parliament.

The Bulletin further notes that in some instances, AI-generated portraits, pictures, and slogans of a derogatory nature have been displayed on posters and placards.

The Members have once again been advised to strictly comply with Direction 124A(2)(iii) and other relevant rules, and warned that disciplinary action may be taken in the event of any violation.

Congress leader KC Venugopal on Monday demanded that the suspension of eight opposition MPs be revoked immediately, saying that while Parliament has witnessed countless protests in the past, suspending members in such a manner should not become a practice

He called the Opposition MPs' suspension "unfair" and a "disturbing trend."

"Rose in the Lok Sabha to raise concern over the unfair suspension of 8 Opposition MPs for this Session. Parliament has seen countless protests, but the suspension of MPs is a disturbing new trend which cannot be allowed to continue. This suspension should be revoked immediately," Venugopal said in X post.

Lok Sabha on Monday took up discussion on the demands for grants for the Railways Ministry with several members taking part in the discussion. While the opposition members accused the government of not fulfilling its promises, the members of BJP and NDA highlighted the achievements. BJP member Ganesh Singh said a significant transformation has taken place in the Railways in the last 10 years.

The Rajya Sabha took up discussion on supplementary demands for grants for 2025-26. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to reply to the debate on Tuesday.

With some members suggesting holiday on March 18 and 19 in view of festivals, Chairman CP Radhakrishnan said that it has been considered favourably by the government.

He said that instead of March 19 and 20, the House will sit on March 28 and 29 to make up for the lost time. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)